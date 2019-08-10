Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 230 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on Glencore and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Societe Generale downgraded Glencore to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 319.94 ($4.18).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore stock opened at GBX 231.15 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 266.45. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 220.36 ($2.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.50.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.