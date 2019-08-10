Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 2.80%.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.92%.

LAND has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 160.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 576.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 33.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

