GINcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $201,007.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a market cap of $201,007.00 and $24,423.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,377.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.22 or 0.01848397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.75 or 0.02811410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.00757128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00804634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00050439 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00511407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00133580 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 6,732,758 coins and its circulating supply is 6,732,748 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

