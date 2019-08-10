Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,892. Genpact has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Genpact had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $882.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

G has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.52.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8,500,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $306,091,985.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $38,172.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,001,058 shares of company stock worth $360,138,173 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.