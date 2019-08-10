GenesisX Market Capitalization Tops $79,272.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $79,272.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000244 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 7,563,094 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

