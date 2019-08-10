Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Holdings Raised by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Genesee & Wyoming comprises about 0.6% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 5,197.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,887 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWR. ValuEngine raised Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Genesee & Wyoming from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Shares of NYSE GWR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.76. 1,381,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.33. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $110.72.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

