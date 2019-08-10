Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.86

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.86 and last traded at $73.35, with a volume of 749887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.47.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.96 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 12.09%. Generac’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $1,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,043,061.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

