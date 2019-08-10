GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GDS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $891.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.42 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GDS will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GDS by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 439,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,131 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in GDS by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,361,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,535,000 after purchasing an additional 920,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.