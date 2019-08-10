Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.66.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $79.04. 993,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,264. Garmin has a one year low of $59.98 and a one year high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Garmin had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 196,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $15,654,367.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at $143,108,588.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 842,410 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $66,019,671.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,779,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,453,850.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,530,053 shares of company stock worth $356,907,319. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 64.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,520,000 after buying an additional 333,830 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Garmin by 64.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 749,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,835,000 after buying an additional 293,029 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 26.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,760,000 after buying an additional 233,543 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,720,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Garmin by 172.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 295,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after buying an additional 186,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

