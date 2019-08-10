Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.152-1.152 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.40-3.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. Scotiabank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.10.

GLPI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 554,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,920. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $289.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

