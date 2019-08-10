Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Shares Up 6.3%

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.52, approximately 280,067 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 357,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

GALT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

The firm has a market cap of $150.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard E. Uihlein acquired 4,680,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $20,032,993.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,128,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,389,932.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 36.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

