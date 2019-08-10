Gabelli Lowers Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to Hold

Gabelli lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

CASY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $110.43 and a 52-week high of $167.98.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

In other news, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $463,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,106 shares of company stock worth $5,292,595. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,795,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,177,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 830,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,553,000 after acquiring an additional 187,330 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 246,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after acquiring an additional 109,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,247,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.