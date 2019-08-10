G4S plc (LON:GFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

G4S plc (LON:GFS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 224.38 ($2.93).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on G4S in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on G4S from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of LON:GFS traded up GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 185.15 ($2.42). 7,975,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.93. G4S has a one year low of GBX 173.55 ($2.27) and a one year high of GBX 282.50 ($3.69). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 3.59 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. G4S’s dividend payout ratio is 1.89%.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

