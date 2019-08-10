FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Reduced by Analyst

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Wynn Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings of $7.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ FY2020 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.69.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $108.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.83. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $151.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 27.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,943 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

