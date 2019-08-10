Fusion One Day Volume Reaches $5.82 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $32.31 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00008546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Hotbit and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,122,973 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, Liquid and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

