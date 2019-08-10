Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FNKO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of FNKO stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,547. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14. Funko has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Funko had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Fifth Street Station Llc acquired 245,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $4,902,027.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $517,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 501,418 shares of company stock worth $10,240,433 and have sold 808,461 shares worth $19,457,231. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at $2,397,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Funko during the second quarter valued at $3,178,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the second quarter valued at $1,737,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at $4,597,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

