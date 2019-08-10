Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
FNKO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.
Shares of FNKO stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,547. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14. Funko has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
In other Funko news, major shareholder Fifth Street Station Llc acquired 245,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $4,902,027.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $517,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 501,418 shares of company stock worth $10,240,433 and have sold 808,461 shares worth $19,457,231. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at $2,397,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Funko during the second quarter valued at $3,178,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the second quarter valued at $1,737,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at $4,597,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
