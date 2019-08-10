FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FCEL. CIBC reissued a market perform rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen lowered FuelCell Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered FuelCell Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.19.

FCEL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,755,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,506,914. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.18. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 570,025 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 64,539 shares during the last quarter.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

