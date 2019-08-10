FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSK. Raymond James assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $6.01 target price for the company. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,607. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen Sypherd purchased 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,107 shares of company stock worth $209,152. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,281,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

