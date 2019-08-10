freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €16.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNTN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.10 ($26.86) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.28 ($24.75).

Get freenet alerts:

FNTN stock traded down €0.21 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €17.34 ($20.16). The company had a trading volume of 534,247 shares. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.28). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €17.77.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.