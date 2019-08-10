Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 176.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FT. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

