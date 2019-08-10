FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Down 5.2%

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.13, 8,872,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 5,809,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Gabelli assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Get FOX alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.46.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,669,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,632,000 after acquiring an additional 860,913 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.