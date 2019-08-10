Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several brokerages have commented on FTSV. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price objective on Forty Seven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

FTSV stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. 246,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.86. Forty Seven has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forty Seven will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Bird purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 4,311 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $69,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,311 shares of company stock worth $450,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Forty Seven during the first quarter worth $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Forty Seven during the first quarter worth $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Forty Seven during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forty Seven during the first quarter worth $122,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

