Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 92.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

