Fortuna (FOTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $87,516.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $87,516.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, TOPBTC, FCoin and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00258044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.16 or 0.01225339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00020084 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00092154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna’s genesis date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDAX, HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

