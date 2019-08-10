Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FTS. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Fortis from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. CSFB upped their target price on Fortis from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortis from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$53.70.

Shares of TSE:FTS traded up C$0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$53.87. 583,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,972. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.21. Fortis has a one year low of C$40.71 and a one year high of C$54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

