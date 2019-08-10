FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FORTESCUE METAL/S’s FY2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

