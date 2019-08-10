Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.41–0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.3-375.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $371.09 million.Forescout Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to (0.41-0.33) EPS.

Forescout Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.55. 1,163,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,526. Forescout Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSCT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.56.

In other news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $115,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 24,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $850,829.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,505 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

