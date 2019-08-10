Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director Sells $266,100.00 in Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director James A. Beer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $266,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Forescout Technologies stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSCT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

