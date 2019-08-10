Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director Sells $132,040.00 in Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $132,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FSCT stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Forescout Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Forescout Technologies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 72,842 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth about $20,434,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,337,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth about $6,733,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

