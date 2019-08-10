Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Bank of America

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.07.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,312. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $49.51.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $301.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.29 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1,117.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 31.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

