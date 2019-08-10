Flowchain (FLC) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.34 or 0.00046794 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $460,741.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.33 or 0.04348470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001061 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001003 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

