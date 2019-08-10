FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Shares Up 7.8%

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY)’s share price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.80, 196,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 226,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 259,524 shares of company stock valued at $234,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPAY. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 766,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.