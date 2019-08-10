Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Michael J. Burdiek Sells 5,000 Shares

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 276.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.45 and a beta of 0.56. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,008.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Five9 by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.