Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Shares Up 5.7%

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.55, 612,837 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 384,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FPRX. Guggenheim began coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $198.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.58.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 842.84% and a negative return on equity of 58.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,929.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 456.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

