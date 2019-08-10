FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $11.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 805.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.69%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

