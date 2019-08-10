First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.90. First United shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 6,012 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $146.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th.

In other First United news, CEO Carissa Lynn Rodeheaver purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 5,070 shares of company stock worth $101,532 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First United by 512.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First United by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First United by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

