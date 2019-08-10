First Trust Advisors LP Sells 157,196 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 157,196 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of Iqvia worth $159,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 96.6% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 13.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,087,000 after acquiring an additional 164,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $156.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $164.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,945 shares of company stock worth $30,860,991. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iqvia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

