First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912,477 shares during the period. Citrix Systems accounts for about 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 3.03% of Citrix Systems worth $391,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Citrix Systems by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,537 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after buying an additional 1,066,829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,262 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after buying an additional 437,687 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 862,969 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $86,003,000 after buying an additional 432,825 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,802 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,363,000 after buying an additional 420,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Citrix Systems by 6,893.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 283,431 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after buying an additional 279,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $597,880.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,049,280.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,357. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.