First Trust Advisors LP Buys 714,166 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,670,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,166 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $141,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 73.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 56.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Nomura reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $116,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $29,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $2,624,899. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.