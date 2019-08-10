First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 312.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,971,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,615,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $211,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 0.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 140,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 7.0% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 97,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 12.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,172 shares in the company, valued at $979,788.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,029.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,750. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

CTL stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

