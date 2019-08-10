First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 278,792 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,784,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $123,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,082,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,196,000 after purchasing an additional 69,251 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 62,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $527,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $1,541,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,577 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,478. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.49.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 36.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

