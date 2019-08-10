First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FM. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.51.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$9.58 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.45 and a 12-month high of C$18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.32%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.