First National Bank of Hutchinson Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.5% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 36.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 43,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 597,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 92.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 673,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after acquiring an additional 323,065 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $166.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.22. The company has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

