First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Issues Earnings Results

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
First Majestic Silver stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In related news, major shareholder Vinita Lee Piper bought 22,055 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $130,786.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AG shares. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.
