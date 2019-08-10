First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Issues Earnings Results

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Vinita Lee Piper bought 22,055 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $130,786.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 406,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AG shares. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.