Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Livecoin and TOPBTC. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $178,356.00 and $315.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00067248 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00352311 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006408 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001068 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOPBTC, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.