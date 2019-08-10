Financial Review: Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) versus KeyCorp (OTCMKTS:KEY)

Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Princeton National Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Princeton National Bancorp and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A KeyCorp 23.15% 12.82% 1.30%

Princeton National Bancorp has a beta of 8.95, suggesting that its stock price is 795% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Princeton National Bancorp and KeyCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KeyCorp $7.39 billion 2.24 $1.87 billion $1.73 9.52

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton National Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Princeton National Bancorp and KeyCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Princeton National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A KeyCorp 1 11 10 0 2.41

KeyCorp has a consensus target price of $24.09, indicating a potential upside of 46.24%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Princeton National Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Princeton National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of KeyCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Princeton National Bancorp does not pay a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Princeton National Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Princeton National Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans. It also purchases retail auto-sales contracts through a network of auto dealership; offers financial, estate and retirement planning, asset management, and trust services, as well as portfolio management, life insurance, charitable giving, and related services for high-net-worth clients. In addition, this segment provides deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services to small businesses; and commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, and investment products, as well as employee benefit programs, succession planning, capital market access, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. The company also offers securities underwriting, investment banking, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, it offered its products and services through 1,159 retail banking branches and 1,505 automated teller machines in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.