Financial Contrast: Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) vs. NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV)

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Precision Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Precision Therapeutics and NanoVibronix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoVibronix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoVibronix has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and NanoVibronix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Therapeutics $1.41 million 13.71 -$10.09 million N/A N/A NanoVibronix $320,000.00 38.92 -$4.15 million ($0.64) -4.73

NanoVibronix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and NanoVibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Therapeutics -925.08% -714.98% -255.28% NanoVibronix -1,894.67% -674.18% -302.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NanoVibronix beats Precision Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Therapeutics

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally through distributor agreements. NanoVibronix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.