Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Sells 560 Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $116,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $203,000. American National Insurance Co. TX purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $231,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCP. ValuEngine cut DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup set a $31.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

NYSE DCP opened at $24.89 on Friday. DCP Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.60%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.