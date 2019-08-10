Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Sells 127 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12,188.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 41,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,831 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,998,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $197.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.94. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.03 and a 52 week high of $220.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

