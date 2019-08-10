Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Makes New $205,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellen Barker sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $2,242,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,629. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.74.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.